Lynn (4-0) picked up the win Monday against the Athletics, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out eight.

Lynn fell behind 1-0 in the first inning, allowing a two-out RBI single to Mark Canha. After the Rangers took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the frame, Stephen Piscotty quickly tied it up in the second with a homer off the right-hander. The 33-year old settled in after that, keeping Oakland off the board in his last four innings of work. Lynn will take a sparkling 4-0 record and 1.59 ERA into his start against the Dodgers on Saturday.