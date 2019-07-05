Lynn is expected to start the first game back after the All-Star break, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Manager Chris Woodward tentatively set his rotation for the second half, kicking off with Lynn on Thursday, followed by Jesse Chavez (Friday) and Mike Minor (Saturday). Lynn, who has won four straight starts and five consecutive decisions, is currently tied for the major-league lead in wins (11) with the White Sox's Lucas Giolito.