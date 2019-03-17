Rangers' Lance Lynn: Likely to start third game
Lynn is expected to start the third game of the season, March 31, against the Cubs, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
The assumed rotation was expected to begin with Mike Minor, then Lynn; however, manager Chris Woodward wants to move Edison Volquez up between Minor and Lynn. That is because the manager wants to avoid using three consecutive starters coming off Tommy John elbow surgery, which could put undue stress on the bullpen.
