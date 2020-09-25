Lynn (6-3) was charged with the loss against Houston on Thursday, surrendering 10 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits and two walks while striking out five across 5.2 innings.

To say Lynn got obliterated by the Astros would be an understatement. The 33-year-old was rocked for a season-worst 10 runs, including homers to George Springer, Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve, bringing his season home run allowance to 13. With the tough outing, the right-hander's ERA rose from 2.53 to 3.32. The only positive note to take away is that he continued his streak of 37 consecutive starts with 100+ pitches. Overall, Lynn compiled an impressive 2020 campaign during which he found himself in contention for the CY Young award.