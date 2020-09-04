Lynn (4-2) took the loss Thursday against the Astros, allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks across six innings. He struck out seven.

Lynn's outing got off to a rough start with the right-hander allowing four runs on four hits in the first inning. He did settle down a bit after that, keeping the Astros off the board over the next three frames. However, he allowed a run in each of the next two innings to bring his line to a season-high six earned runs. After starting the year 4-0 through seven starts, Lynn has now dropped his last two. The 33-year old will look to bounce back when he takes the hill Tuesday against the Angels.