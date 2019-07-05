Rangers' Lance Lynn: Notches 11th win
Lynn (11-4) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Angels to two runs on nine hits with five strikeouts over seven innings.
Lynn turned in another solid start, scattering eight singles and a home run to Mike Trout to help snap the Rangers' four-game losing skid. The 32-year-old kept his velocity up into the seventh inning, clocking in at 97 mph on his 112th pitch of the game to get a swing and a miss from Trout. Lynn has now lasted into at least the seventh inning over his last four starts. With the victory, he ties the major league lead in wins and also becomes the first Rangers pitcher since Matt Harrison in 2012 to win 11 games before the All-Star break. The right-hander now owns a 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 123:26 K:BB.
