Rangers' Lance Lynn: Pitches into sixth inning
Lynn allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine over five-plus innings Tuesday against the Brewers.
Lynn hurled five scoreless frames before tiring, becoming the first Ranger starter to pitch into the sixth inning this spring. He had thrown nine consecutive scoreless innings before running into trouble. If it were the regular season, manager Chris Woodward would probably let Lynn pitch out of his jam, but the right-hander was at his pitch limit. He's struck out 18 batters in 11.2 Cactus League innings.
