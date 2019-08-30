Lynn did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Mariners, allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out five across six innings.

The second inning was no friend to Lynn, who gave up a pair of singles and a walk. Then for the first time in his career, the right-hander hit a batter with the bases loaded, allowing a run to score. Prior to Thursday's game, Lynn had faced just 10 hitters with the bases loaded this season. On the bright side, the 32-year-old reached a new career-high in strikeouts (202). He'll carry a 3.77 ERA and 1.25 WHIP into a tough road matchup with the Yankees on Tuesday.