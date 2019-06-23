Lynn (9-4) allowed five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out six to pick up the win Saturday against the White Sox.

Lynn's streak of eight straight quality starts ended when he allowed four first-inning runs, but the right-hander retired 18 of the last 20 batters faced with the help of several nice plays behind him to record his ninth win. Only two pitchers in the majors have more victories than Lynn: Jake Odorizzi and Lucas Giolito each have 10. Lynn looks to join the double-digit-win club his next time out Friday on the road against Tampa Bay. With an off day coming Monday, the Rangers could move him up a day to Thursday against Detroit.