Lynn allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while strking out four over five innings Sunday against the Royals.

Lynn's final spring tuneup gives him a nice bounce into the regular season. After giving up a first-inning run, he set down 13 of the next 14 batters. "When you get five up-downs and your pitch count up to the seventies going into the season, that's good," the right-hander told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "For the most part, everything felt good. When I look back at it, just one bad pitch right into a guy's bat path on a bad breaking ball. But other than that, it was a good day, besides two walks in the first inning." Lynn had a 4.86 ERA over 16.2 innings and held opponents to a .169 average. Adding in the work he did in a Triple-A game, Lynn threw 21.2 innings this spring, much more than the seven spring innings he had for the Twins last year after signing March 15. That may have been a factor to his slow start. He'll pitch the third game of the season for the Rangers, next Sunday against the Cubs.