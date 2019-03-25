Rangers' Lance Lynn: Ready for the season
Lynn allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while strking out four over five innings Sunday against the Royals.
Lynn's final spring tuneup gives him a nice bounce into the regular season. After giving up a first-inning run, he set down 13 of the next 14 batters. "When you get five up-downs and your pitch count up to the seventies going into the season, that's good," the right-hander told T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com. "For the most part, everything felt good. When I look back at it, just one bad pitch right into a guy's bat path on a bad breaking ball. But other than that, it was a good day, besides two walks in the first inning." Lynn had a 4.86 ERA over 16.2 innings and held opponents to a .169 average. Adding in the work he did in a Triple-A game, Lynn threw 21.2 innings this spring, much more than the seven spring innings he had for the Twins last year after signing March 15. That may have been a factor to his slow start. He'll pitch the third game of the season for the Rangers, next Sunday against the Cubs.
