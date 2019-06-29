Rangers' Lance Lynn: Shuts down Rays for 10th win
Lynn (10-4) picked up the win Friday, scattering three hits and a walk over eight scoreless innings while striking out 10 in a 5-0 victory over the Rays.
Only one Tampa batter even reached third base on the night -- Willy Adames hit a leadoff double in the eighth inning, and then advanced to third on a one-out wild pitch before being stranded -- and Lynn's pitch count (112, 73 strikes) was the only thing standing between the right-hander and his second career shutout. He'll take a 4.00 ERA and 118:26 K:BB through 108 innings into his next start Wednesday, at home against the Angels.
