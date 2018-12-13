Rangers' Lance Lynn: Signs with Rangers
Lynn signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Rangers on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Lynn should immediately slot in near the top of Texas' lackluster starting rotation. The 31-year-old struggled in 2018 after latching on with the Twins, posting a 5.10 ERA and 1.53 WHIP across 20 starts (102.1 innings) before being traded to the Yankees. He showed improvement after arriving in New York -- 4.14 ERA and 61:14 K:BB across 54.1 innings -- and will look to build off his strong finish to the season in 2019.
