Rangers' Lance Lynn: Strikes out 12 in loss
Lynn (12-6) gave up four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 12 through seven innings to take the loss against the Astros on Sunday.
Lynn mowed down the Astros, gathering 16 swinging strikes and a career-high 12 strikeouts. The 32-year-old has posted a solid 0.9 HR/9, but gave up two big home runs that went a long way to handing him his sixth loss. Lynn continues to post solid numbers with a 3.93 ERA and a 10.1 K/9 through 21 starts this season. Lynn will make his next start Friday against the Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
