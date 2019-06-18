Lynn (8-4) gave up one run on six hits and no walks while striking out nine through seven innings, taking the win against the Indians on Monday.

Lynn only allowed a solo home run to Francisco Lindor while otherwise shutting down the Indians. The 32-year old continued his impressive run with his eighth straight quality start. He has a 2.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and a 66:8 K:BB in that span. Lynn will get the White Sox in his next start Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.