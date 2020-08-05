Lynn allowed one run on three hits and three walks with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings versus the Athletics on Tuesday. He did not factor in the decision.

Matt Chapman's game-tying solo shot in the seventh inning was the first run against Lynn in three starts this year. Needless to say, the 33-year-old righty has been dealing so far in 2020. He's racked up 24 strikeouts in 18.1 innings, while pitching to a 0.49 ERA and 0.82 WHIP. Lynn will try to get back in the win column at home versus the Angels on Sunday.