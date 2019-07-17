Lynn (12-5) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up five runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings while striking out six as the Rangers fell 9-2 to the Diamondbacks.

It was the first home loss of the season for the right-hander, who came into Tuesday with an 8-0 record at Globe Life Park and a 6-0 record in his last eight starts. Lynn will carry a 3.87 ERA and 140:29 K:BB through 128 innings into his next outing Sunday in Houston.