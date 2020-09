Lynn gave up three runs on seven hits and struck out five over seven innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Lynn was decent Saturday, but he exited with the game tied at 3-3. It was the first time in six starts the veteran right-hander didn't issue a walk. Lynn has been fantastic this year with a 2.53 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 84 strikeouts and a 6-2 record over 78.1 innings. Lynn is expected to make his last start of the regular season Thursday versus the Astros.