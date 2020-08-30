Lynn (4-1) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Dodgers.

The major damage came on a two-run homer by Cody Bellinger in the third inning. It was Lynn's first outing of the season in which he's allowed more than three runs, though he still managed to turn in a quality start. Despite the slight misstep, Lynn still maintains a 1.93 ERA with a 56:17 K:BB across 51.1 frames. He's projected to take his next turn through the rotation Friday in Seattle.