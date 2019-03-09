Rangers' Lance Lynn: Throws four innings Friday
Lynn allowed one hit and struck out four over four scoreless innings Friday against the Rockies.
This was Lynn's second start of the spring and a big departure from his first start last week when he allowed five runs in 2.2 innings. He's struck out nine batters over 6.2 innings.
