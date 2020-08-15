Lynn (3-0) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and no walks while striking out six over nine innings as he earned the win Friday against the Rockies.

Although Lynn didn't get much help from his defense Friday, he kept the Rockies in check at Coors Field and remained in the game despite the close score. He was dealing with a quad/groin issue for most of the game after covering first base during the first inning, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. However, he apparently wasn't impacted by it too much. Since he was able to pitch a complete game after suffering the injury, it's unlikely that it would impact his availability going forward. Lynn will look to continue his dominant season on the road Wednesday against the Padres.