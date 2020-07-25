Lynn (1-0) earned the win during Friday's 1-0 victory over the Rockies. He tossed six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks while fanning nine.

Lynn looked impressive in his season debut and while the four walks might be a concern, he is coming off a 2019 season in which he posted a 2.5 BB/9 and a 10.6 K/9 -- both were career-best marks. The 33-year-old right-hander will aim to build off his impressive debut in his next scheduled start when he faces the Diamondbacks on July 29 at home.