Lynn (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Rangers fell 3-1 to the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out five.

The right-hander bounced back in impressive fashion from a rough Rangers debut, throwing 65 of 105 pitches for strikes in his first quality start of the season. The club has a couple off days coming up, but with Edinson Volquez (elbow) now on the IL, it's not yet clear whether Lynn will stay on schedule and pitch Wednesday in Arizona, or get some extra rest before taking the mound Friday at home against the A's.