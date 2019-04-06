Rangers' Lance Lynn: Tough loss to Angels
Lynn (0-1) took the loss Friday as the Rangers fell 3-1 to the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out five.
The right-hander bounced back in impressive fashion from a rough Rangers debut, throwing 65 of 105 pitches for strikes in his first quality start of the season. The club has a couple off days coming up, but with Edinson Volquez (elbow) now on the IL, it's not yet clear whether Lynn will stay on schedule and pitch Wednesday in Arizona, or get some extra rest before taking the mound Friday at home against the A's.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...