Rangers' Lance Lynn: Walks five in shaky outing
Lynn allowed three runs on four hits and five walks over five frames Sunday, striking out three batters in the loss to the Twins. He did not factor in the decision.
Minnesota tagged Lynn with two runs in the first inning on a Marwin Gonzalez double. The 32-year-old has given up just six runs over 24 innings in August, lowering his ERA from 3.83 to 3.60 in the process. However, he's also issued 13 walks during that span. He'll look to get back in the win column in Chicago on Thursday against the White Sox.
