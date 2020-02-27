Lynn will make his spring debut Friday against the Angels, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers will begin incorporating their starters this weekend, when Lynn is expected to work three innings or about 45-50 pitches. He will be followed by Mike Minor on Saturday and Corey Kluber on Sunday. Manager Chris Woodward told Dave Sessions of MLB.com that he expects those three, in some order, to start the first three games of the season at Seattle.