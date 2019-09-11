Lynn allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven innings in a no-decision against the Rays on Tuesday.

Lynn left with the Rangers in good shape, leading 3-1, but Rafael Montero served up a two-run home run in the eighth inning, ending the starter's bid for his first win since Aug. 2. He held a share of the MLB-lead in wins (11) at the All-Star break but has been victimized by poor run support since (2.83 runs per start). Lynn will seek win number 15 at home against Oakland on Sunday.

