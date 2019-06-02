Rangers' Lance Lynn: Wins seventh game
Lynn (7-4) allowed two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and no walks across 6.1 innings, earning a victory against the Royals on Saturday.
The veteran ran out of gas starting in the fifth. During the first four innings, no Royals baserunner reached scoring position, but then Kansas City had runners touch at least second base in the fifth, sixth and seventh against the right-hander. But Lynn only allowed runs in the fifth and continued to keep the ball in the park. Over his last four starts, Lynn has yielded zero home runs and struck out 33 batters in 26.1 innings. Overall, he is 7-4 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 74 innings this season. Lynn is expected to face the Athletics in his next start Friday.
