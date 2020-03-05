Rangers' Lance Lynn: Works offspeed stuff
Lynn allowed four runs on seven hits and struck out four over four innings in Wednesday's spring game against the Rockies.
Lynn ceded runs in three of the four innings during his second spring start. The goal this time out was to work on his curveball and changeup, notes T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. Lynn threw his fastball 71.8 percent of the time last season, the third-highest usage among pitchers with a minimum of 1,000 pitches thrown. It makes sense that he's want to mix in more offspeed stuff and lower his predictability. "We talked about it all offseason, mixing in more curveballs and changeups," Lynn said. "Today I threw some good ones. Got to keep going. If I can mix in my curve and changeup to get some easier outs, that's the plan. Once I get going and do what I do, if I can have them as weapons, it's going to be good." The right-hander sports an 8.10 ERA over two spring starts with at least another three starts remaining to get his innings and pitch count up.
