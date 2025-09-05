Lopez has a 3.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB in 28.2 innings across eight appearances for Double-A Frisco.

The 23-year-old righty was promoted from High-A Hub City to Frisco on July 20 and has totaled a career-high 94.1 innings across the two levels. Lopez has a sturdy 6-foot-1, 200-pound frame and boasts a plus slider and above-average curveball. He throws a four-seamer and two-seamer in the low-to-mid 90s and has generated groundballs at a 50.5 percent clip this season. Lopez may be added to the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from the Rule 5 draft.