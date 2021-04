Taveras went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Angels.

Taveras was a healthy scratch the last two games and for three of four, as Adolis Garcia, who served as the DH on Wednesday, has emerged as the team's primary's center fielder. Perhaps the free-swinging Taveras learned a lesson from his spell on the bench; Wednesday's two base on balls doubled his season walk total.