Taveras batted leadoff and went 2-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's spring game against the Reds.

After a slow start to the spring, Taveras may have found his timing. The young center fielder has hit in four straight, going 6-for-15 with three doubles, a triple and three RBI. It may help that Eli White, his main challenger for center field, has had a strong spring and is pushing Taveras.