Taveras (oblique) is 0-for-7 in two games for Double-A Frisco while on rehab assignment.

Taveras went hitless in four at-bats as the designated hitter Thursday then got three at-bats Friday in center field for the RoughRiders. Teams usually like to see an injured player in the field for back-to-back games before activating him, which suggests Taveras' potential return could happen Monday, when the Rangers return home for a three-game set with the Royals.