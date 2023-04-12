Taveras (oblique) started in center field and batted leadoff, going 2-for-5 with a walk, a grand slam and an additional run and RBI for Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

After Taveras went 1-for-10 during the first three games on rehab at Double-A Frisco, the Rangers decided to extend his the assignment and moved him to Round Rock for more at-bats. Prior to the rehab, Taveras hadn't seen game action since March 4 and missed out on plate appearances. The organization was cognizant of that and is making up for those missed at-bats in the minors. It's unclear when Texas will activate him, but it looks like Taveras is ready after playing his second full game in the field.