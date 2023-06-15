Taveras went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Angels.

Taveras connected for his sixth home run in the third inning, the first of three hit by the powerful Rangers' lineup. Taveras, who started the season on the injured list, needed about 60 plate appearances to get his timing down. Since May 1, the outfielder has slashed .346/.401/.549 with six home runs and 23 RBI over 37 games.