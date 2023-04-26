site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rangers-leody-taveras-breather-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Breather Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 26, 2023
at
10:10 am ET
•
1 min read
Taveras will sit Wednesday against the Reds.
Taveras will take a seat for the
Rangers' series finale with Cincinnati after he went 1-for-6 with an RBI and a run scored over the first two games. Travis Jankowski will start in center field while Brad Miller enters the lineup at designated hitter and bats eighth.
More News
1D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
8D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
9D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read