Taveras went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 3-2 win over Oakland.

Taveras had a second consecutive multi-hit game and third in the last four. The outfielder is breaking out in September after a rough stretch since the All-Star break. Taveras had a .550 OPS from mid-July to the end of August but is 11-for-28 (.393) with a .933 OPS in eight September games.