Taveras could make the active roster as a defensively sound outfielder with speed, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The unusual season and expanded rosters present an opportunity for a specialist like Taveras. He's played only 65 games above High-A and there are serious questions as to whether his bat can carry him as an everyday outfielder, but manager Chris Woodward sees the value he could bring in a quirky season. "He's that guy," Woodward said. "That's just the way he fits with speed and defense. There is a lot of value in that. He understands what that role would be." The Rangers already have five outfielders, but some are new to the position, still learning or considered below-average defenders. Another use for Taveras would be as the runner placed on second base to start extra innings. The Rangers must evaluate whether having a specialist like this is worth the service time Taveras would accrue toward arbitration and free agency.