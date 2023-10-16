Taveras went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS.

Taveras's deep shot marked the first of his postseason career, taking Justin Verlander deep on a slider left over the heart of the plate to add some insurance in the fifth inning. The switch-hitting outfielder typically depends on the small-ball for his scoring, slugging a modest 14 home runs in 143 regular season games. However, he has hit well in the playoffs so far, slashing .333/.440/.524 in 21 at-bats with five runs, three RBI, two stolen bases and Sunday's home run.