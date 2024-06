Taveras went 2-for-4 with a two-RBI single and a stolen base during Sunday's 4-0 win over the Royals.

Taveras took part in the Rangers' three-run third inning, plating Nathaniel Lowe and Wyatt Langford on a two-run single with two outs. While he stole second base after the hit, he didn't end up coming around to score. The center fielder has been slumping in June, batting 7-for-61 (.115) with five RBI, five runs scored and a pair of steals.