Taveras went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Athletics.
Taveras made his third straight start in center field but was dropped to ninth in the order to make room for Shin-Soo Choo's return. The 21-year-old outfield prospect is 2-for-10 with a walk and four strikeouts in his introduction to MLB.
