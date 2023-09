Taveras (hand) entered Thursday's game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning of a 9-2 win over Toronto. He went 1-for-1 and remained in the game as the designated hitter.

Taveras took the first pitch then bunted for a single on the second pitch, which probably was less stress on the hand than swinging away. That he remained in the game as the DH was an encouraging sign, but it's unclear if he would have batted in the ninth inning had his spot in the order came due.