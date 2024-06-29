Taveras went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles.

Taveras had a bases-loaded walk and swiped his ninth bag in the loss. He's set up for a fourth consecutive season of double-digit steals. The outfielder was having a brutal month, but he's finishing June on an upswing. After enduring a 2-for-45 (.044) stretch over 14 games, Taveras has hit safely in seven of the subsequent 10 contests, going 9-for-29 (.310) with three steals, a home run, five RBI and an additional three runs scored.