Rangers' Leody Taveras: Gets on base four times
Taveras started hot Thursday going 4-for-4 with a double, triple, a stolen base and was caught stealing once against Single-A Carolina.
Taveras, the third best prospect for the Rangers, had a strong debut in his return to Class A Down East. The 20-year-old didn't have a four-hit game all of last year, so this may be indicative of improvement at the plate. Taveras has stolen double-digit bases every year in the minors, so if he is able to get more comfortable at the plate he could be a multi-tool asset.
