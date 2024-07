Taveras went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Orioles.

Taveras put an end to an 0-for-15 skid when he singled in the seventh inning. He later swiped his 12th base, two shy of the career-high 14 he had in 2023. The outfielder is batting .231/.299/.339 over 93 games.