Rangers' Leody Taveras: Held out with back issue
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Texas manager Chris Woodward said Taveras was held out of Friday's game with a back issue, Sam Blum of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Taveras had started 30 consecutive games since being called up Aug. 24, so it was natural to assume Friday was a rest day. Woodward did not elaborate on the injury.
