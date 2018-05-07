Taveras went 2-for-5 with a walk, a triple and a run scored for High-A Down East on Sunday.

Taveras, the Rangers' top hitting prospect at age 19, is the third-youngest player in the High-A Carolina League and is holding up well. The switch-hitting center fielder has 27 hits in 28 games and has a career-high 14.3 BB% while avoiding any protracted slumps through the first month of the season. He doesn't project to hit for much power, but should steal 20 bases while sticking in center field for years to come.