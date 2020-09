Taveras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Angels.

Taveras hit a leadoff homer to start the first inning off Angels starter Andrew Heaney. In the seventh, Taveras knocked a two-out single and stole second, but he couldn't come around to score. The center fielder is up to three homers, five steals, three RBI and 14 runs scored while batting .231/.314/.396 in 26 games.