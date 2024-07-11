Taveras went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Angels.

The hot-hitting Taveras provided the Rangers' offense with a two-run home run in the fifth inning. The outfielder, who had a seven-game hit streak snapped Tuesday, is 12-for-32 (.375) with a home run and six RBI over the last nine contests.