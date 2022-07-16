Taveras went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and a steal in Friday's 8-3 loss to Seattle.
Taveras doubled and stole third in the second inning before ripping a two-run shot off of Robbie Ray in the seventh. The 23-year-old outfielder is absolutely scorching lately; he's produced six multi-hit efforts over his last eight games, going 14-for-28 (.500) with four stolen bases and seven extra-base hits during that stretch. The hot streak has boosted Taveras' season slash line to .346/.366/.551 with three home runs and five steals.
