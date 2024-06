Taveras is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Milwaukee.

Derek Hill was called up from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Wednesday's game and will be put to work right away, stepping in as the Rangers' starter in center field for the resting Taveras. After falling into an extended slump at the plate through the first half of June, Taveras seems to have righted the ship of late with six hits -- including a home run -- and two stolen bases in 21 at-bats over his last seven games.