Taveras went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Orioles.

Taveras started for just the second time in the last five games, which seems counter-productive to the young outfielder's development. He's had issues against MLB pitching the previous two seasons, but Taveras looks like a better hitter in 2022. He's slashing .283/.309/.434 over 21 games. The Rangers, who are now 6.5 games behind the final wild card spot after being swept by Baltimore, may want to focus on 2023 and the development of young talent. It behooves manager Chris Woodward to get Taveras everyday playing time.